Friends and neighbors,

Thank you for giving me two more years to finish what I started last May. I appreciate your vote of confidence and support. I would also like to congratulate Doug Howell, Sanjeev Kumar and Gretchen Vance on their election to the City Council. We have a lot of work to do for this community, and I am excited to work with our new City Council and wonderful staff.

So, what is in store for the next few months?

We have now entered budget season. This is one of the most important processes that your council oversees and manages. Through this process, we will decide where we invest in the community and the level of service we will provide. The first council budget meeting is June 24. By August, the council will set a “not-to-exceed” tax rate with the final tax rate being approved in September.

The development of the Comprehensive Plan is well underway. The committee has been reaching out to the community to gather input about our 20 year vision for the future. There have been and will be pop-up events throughout the summer as a way to engage the community and receive feedback. A town hall meeting was held May 16 in order to gather feedback on critical components of the plan such as transportation, managing growth and public improvements.

Development will be at the forefront this summer as the Council is expected to review development proposals for the Square on Lohman’s (Lakeway MUD property on Lohman’s), the final phase of The Oaks at Lakeway (Stratus property behind HEB) and the property between the police station and the Lakeway Towne Center (Flores shopping center). These three projects are significant as not only do they complete the development in the center of our city, but they will also complete the road structure for Main Street, Lohmans Spur, Birrell and Medical Drive. It is critical that we have a plan and build these roads before the 620 Widening project commences in 2022.

There are also many on-going transportation initiatives. We are working with Travis County to create a plan for Serene Hills as this road has become a major thoroughfare for our community, and it is undersized. We are also in initial conversations about Pyramid and O’Reilly streets in the Apache Shores neighborhood. If these roads were paved, it could help reduce school traffic on 620. Additionally, we are working with TxDOT on the 620 Widening Plan. An open house is scheduled on June 26 for the community to preview the draft. Lastly, we are working with CAMPO on the 2040 arterial plans in our area.

The Ordinance Review Project continues as we address out-dated ordinances. Policies regarding permitting, commercial signs, landscaping and lighting are just some of the topics that will be addressed. It is our intent to make it easier to work with the city while balancing quality of life. Additionally, we will continue to work with our area partners to create a multifaceted workforce development plan. Did you know that 90% of our jobs in Lakeway are filled by people that are not Lakeway residents?

Community engagement will take another step forward this summer. The city is hiring a communications director that will create a communication strategy and implementation plan. This person will work with the Public Engagement Advisory Committee to create new ways to engage our citizens. This committee has helped link our city committees, initiate our city surveys improve our web-presence, and its members have been out in the community educating and encouraging participation. Two “big” ideas on the table are the creation of a city ambassador program and a new resident welcome process.

Lakeway has been home to some of our greatest astronauts and NASA engineers over the years. As a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Fourth of July parade theme is “Fly Me to the Moon.” Sign up to create a float for our quintessential Lakeway parade on our website under the special events section on the Parks & Recreation page of www.lakeway-tx.gov. The Heritage Committee has also curated a NASA display that is on loan at the Heritage Center.

Our Parks and Recreation committee and staff are working on projects that were suggested in the survey conducted earlier this year. Some of the projects are to provide kayaks and stand-up paddleboards at City Park, a community garden, a plan for a recreation center, improved maintenance and connectivity along the trails and parks as well as an overall master parks plan.

If you want to get involved in the great things going on in our city, it is easy to do. Attend committee meetings, volunteer, attend town halls and open houses. There are many ways to get involved whether you have four hours on a Saturday or 40 hours a month. You can volunteer on the city website (via the “How do I…” link) and also find a calendar of events that list all of the events, council meetings and committee meetings.

It has been a privilege and honor to serve our great community. Thank you Lakeway for giving me another two years.

Sandy Cox is the mayor of Lakeway.