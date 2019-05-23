Lakeway residents took to special keypads May 16 to mark their choices for goals that will guide the city’s future for the next two decades. And residents who couldn’t make it out to the interactive experience can still place their clicks online to voice a preference for Lakeway’s Comprehensive Plan amendment in a survey that closes on Friday.

“The comprehensive plan is our playbook for Lakeway, and we are looking out 20 years,” Mayor Sandy Cox said. “And we need your help.”

She said the city is “a little bit behind on the responses” compared to what committees have seen in the last two surveys put out to residents. As of the May town hall, 807 responses had been received in the comprehensive plan survey.

The last comprehensive plan was conducted in 2003. With 801 acres of vacant land available as of May 7 to accommodate growth in the city, Emily Risinger, project manager with thc city’s lead consultant Design Workshop, said the plan will be used to define Lakeway’s goals, objectives and direction from 2020 to 2040.

The event marked the first town hall that featured an interactive session with participants to get additional responses on the plan and, aside from the keypad session, included activity stations and mapping areas for citizens to provide specific concerns.

Keypad polling at the program showed most participants:

• heard about the town hall through social media;

• own a property in the city or live within its borders;

• cited future land use, transportation and community infrastructure as the top three goals for the city;

• cited new restaurants/more destinations, improved roads and conference facilities as factors that would help diversify the city’s economy; and

• cited carefully planning the city’s future, managing growth/limiting development and creating spaces for generations to spend time together as the most important projects that will preserve the ability for later residents to enjoy Lakeway.

A future land use program will be provided as part of the process to guide city leaders on the area’s land use—such as retail or office—but won’t offer specific zoning or platting ordinances.

According to Design Workshop, 2010 Lakeway property uses included 62% residential; 14% recreational; 12% government/utility/institutional, or GUI that encompasses schools; 9% commercial; and 3% mixed-use. In 2019, the residential land use in the city decreased to 54% but added 7% for greenbelt use as well as 15% recreational, 13% GUI, and 11% commercial.

Pegasus Consulting representative Sean Garretson identified workforce development, economic diversification, hotel occupancy tax expenditures and vacant land/redevelopment opportunities as the city’s major economic issues and considerations. The city’s hotel occupancy tax reserves tally more than $5 million, he said.

Lakeway’s economy is concentrated in the service and hospitality industries, with 44.5% of the city’s residents working in Austin, and more than 90% of Lakeway employees housed outside of the city limits, Garretson said. Property tax revenue has grown by 70% since 2007 in Lakeway, with its sales tax revenue increasing by 256% during the same time, “fueled by commercial expansion,” he said. Lakeway has the opportunity for sales tax growth, Garretson noted, a factor that may help residents’ property taxes decline.

About 30,000-50,000 vehicles traverse RM 620 daily between Bee Cave Parkway and Kollmeyer Drive, said Kent O’Brien, a representative with Jones/Carter Engineering and a Lakeway resident. He said plans for the city’s future will encompass improving traffic, enhancing connectivity, upgrading city streets that have higher volumes of traffic and maximizing internal routes to get drivers off congested RM 620.

“Think big, think outside of the box, because we are planning for 20 years out,” Cox said.