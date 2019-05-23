Husband, father, grandfather, banker.

A friend to many, a teller of many tales. Teacher and a Christian.

“That’s a pretty good man,” Calvin Fryar, chairman of the Citizens National Bank Board of Directors, said Wednesday as he concluded his description of the retiring Keith Clark.

Clark, 71, retired Wednesday as executive vice president at Citizens National Banks, where he worked since 1985. Keith, a Graham native, worked for a total of 50 years in banking.

Community members were invited to a daylong come-and-go reception Wednesday, and the bank’s family gave gifts to Clark and his wife, Vicki.

“When you think of Citizens National Bank, that’s really who you think about, is Keith Clark,” said Brownwood businessman Carter Sharpe. “That’s shoes we can’t replace.”

Clark told the bank’s employees he’s proud of them.

“It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it,” Clark said, noting he’ll miss interacting with the bank’s customers.

Clark graduated from Graham High School, where he dated a classmate, Vicki Like. The two were students at Tarleton State University when they married.

Clark graduated from Tarleton with a degree in economics and began his banking career at Graham National Bank. He went on to work at banks in Childress, Rockdale, Vernon and Athens.

He also served in the Army National Guard.

In December 1985, at 38 years old, Clark began working at Citizens National Bank.

The Clarks are members of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, where Keith is a deaons and Sunday school teacher.

The Clarks have a son, Cullen, and a daughter, Dr. Kylah Clark Goff.

Cullen Clark is married to Kara and the two live in Louisiana, where Cullen Clark is pastor of First Baptist Church. Kylah Goff, who is dean of the school of education at Howard Payne University, is married to Sam Goff, who is minister of missions at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church.

“I’ve done a lot of hiring, and to see the success of people — you hire them when they’re 18 years old, maybe, and they do well and progress … I’ve got people all over the state who are in the banking business,” Clark said.

“That’s fun, to have that involvement and see how people mature and grow and contribute.”