While hundreds of boaters and swimmers float and splash on Lake Travis this Memorial Day weekend, members of the Travis County sheriff's office will be patrolling the waves, ready for rescues.

Lake visitors should wear life jackets, be responsible about drinking alcohol on the water and stay cautious of what lies beneath Lake Travis, said sheriff's Sgt. Greg Lawson, who is on the county's lake patrol and water recovery team. Deputies will be in three boats, spread out across 45 miles of the 65-mile-long lake, he said Thursday.

Most emergencies are alcohol-related, Lawson said, but one of the biggest problems deputies run into are people who don't know anything about boating.

"A lot of people come out here, they have no idea how to operate a boat, they rent a boat, and then they're out driving around with everyone else. Bad things can happen," he said.

Hundreds of boats are expected to pile into Devil's Cove, Starnes Island and other popular spots during the holiday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s, the National Weather Service says, but even under partly sunny skies, lakegoers should pack the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Heavy rainfall in the past few weeks has washed debris and mud into some areas of Lake Travis, but much of the lake is clear right now, Lawson said. Lake Travis is considered full by the Lower Colorado River Authority, which manages the reservoir. The lake's elevation stands at 681.15 feet above mean sea level.

"A lot of the hazards on the lake right now are hidden because the water is so high," Lawson said.

Tree limbs, stumps and such artificial hazards as old construction materials, sunken docks and boats are all lurking in the water, which has big drop-offs, Lawson said.

"This lake is a flooded canyon. You could be in 3 feet of water in one spot and take two steps forward and you'll be in 150 feet water," he said.

With such dangers lurking, partyers on the water should not drink and then drive a boat, Lawson warned. Deputies will arrest people on the water for boating while intoxicated, or cite them for safety violations.

The law requires children 13 and younger to wear a life jacket while out on the water, and a life jacket must be available for each adult on a boat.

"If an individual does not have a life jacket, and they fall off a boat and are knocked unconscious, they will disappear out of people's grasp within 3 to 5 seconds. They're going to sink very quickly," Lawson said.

So far this year, only one person has drowned in Lake Travis, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. Sebastian Medina-Page, 38, was working underwater in February to repair a broken pump for a house when he was pulled from the water.

Six people drowned in Lake Travis last year, and one man — 53-year-old Manuel Salas, who was reported missing May 5, 2018, near Mansfield Dam Park — still has not been recovered, she said.

Boating deaths across the state dropped last year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. In 2018, a total of 29 boating deaths were reported, which is down from the 45 boating deaths recorded in 2017, the department said.

Drowning does not usually look like how it's portrayed in television and movies: People do not typically yell for help because they might be choking on water and you might only hear them slap the water, Lawson said.

If someone needs to be rescued, Lawson recommends calling 911 and throwing a flotation device to them. Once you get them ashore, turn them on their side, clear their airway and administer CPR, he said. Make sure you're wearing a life jacket before you jump in to help, he said.