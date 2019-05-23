At times comedic, at other times roiling with raw emotion, the Vietnam War-era drama “Windows Home” opens Friday at the Lyric Theatre.

The drama, directed by Caitlyn Tidwell — whose husband Shade, a real-life Brownwood police officer, plays a sheriff — was written by former Bangs superintendent Bill Foster and is being performed for the first time anywhere at the Lyric.

Powerfully written and acted, the play features soaring performances by a cast that includes Cassia Rose and Ryan Miles as newlyweds Chrissie and Carl Wayne Jackson, Drexel Holt as Chrissie’s Pa and Torri Choate as Momma.

“Windows Home” follows the triumphs and struggles of a close-knit Texas farm family from 1966 to 1971. As the play begins, Miles’ character, Carl Wayne, playfully courts the charming Chrissie while the two are in high school.

A short time after high school, the two marry. Carl Wayne is drafted into the Marines and sent to Vietnam, where he is captured by the Viet Cong after a fierce fight.

Chrissie moves back in with her parents and insists that her bed be moved into the kitchen of their farmhouse. Chrissie looks out a window that faces west — toward Vietnam. Carl Wayne earlier vowed that he would do his best to look east, toward home and Chrissie.

“A lot of feelings,” Rose said in an interview with Lyric managing director Eric Evans, posted on the Lyric’s website.

“There’s a lot of really high emotions … this is a show that is a work of fiction but it is very, very real. The characters are very raw, the emotions are very real and relatable. Regardless of what you’ve been through in your life, you’ll find somewhat that will connect to the characters.”

Foster cleverly worked historical events and real people into the play as the family — and the nation — try to grasp the purpose of a war that seems to have no definable purpose.

Foster, who now lives in the DeLeon area, said in a phone interview he attended a recent rehearsal and is pleased at what the cast, crew and director have accomplished.

“It’s just amazing, seeing it come to life,” Foster said. “It’s beautiful to watch.”

The cast’s portrayals are “spot on … Cassia Rose is unbelievable,” Foster said. “It moves me. It does take you on an emotional roller coaster, as life does.

“There is a lot of humor involved and the actors really nailed the humor.”

Foster said he has long been intrigued by the Vietnam War. He said his interest was piqued when he was in college and met former soldiers who returned from the war and went to college on the GI Bill.

“I think it’s a beautiful love story,” Foster said of the play.

He said he also wrote the play as a tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Lyric Theatre artistic Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld said the play runs “the whole gamet of emotions.” Humfeld noted how Rose’s Chrissie transforms from a “giddy new bride” into a young woman coping with frustration and loneliness, separated by war from her husband.

The play has “heart-wrenching moments,” Humfeld said. “It’s redemptive to me. There’s a redemptive quality to this.”

The cast list notes that the play contains “realistic sounds of air and ground combat, as well as sound bytes and news footage from the Vietnam War era. Audience discretion is advised.”

Show times are:

• Friday, May 24 — 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25 — 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26 — 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 31 — 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 1 — 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 2 — 2:30 p.m.