BLANKET — The Class of 2019 for Blanket High School will receive its diplomas at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 in the gymnasium, and valedictorian Brianna Andrews and salutatorian Cassie Furry are leading the way.

In a close contest, Andrews edged out Furry for the spot in the class.

“It's very exciting and a goal I wanted to get all through high school,” Andrews said. “I was surprised because we were really close on scores.

“I'm really excited,” Furry said of her salutatorian status. “Obviously I wanted to be valedictorian but if there's someone to lose to I'm glad it's Brianna.”

Andrew plans to attend Angelo State and pursue a pre-veterinary degree.

“I have grown up around animals since I was a toddler,” Andrews said of her desire to become a veterinarian. “I've shown pigs, we've raised pigs my whole life.”

Furry is headed for Blinn College and then hopefully on to Texas A&M as she intends to become a nurse.

“I want to eventually end up at A&M,” Furry said. “I plan to transfer in the spring semester to A&M. I just like the atmosphere of College Station, I've always been an Aggie so it's my dream.

“And I've always been around nursing. My mom's a nurse, my dad's a paramedic and I'm a diabetic myself so I've always been around nurses and the hospital atmosphere and it's something I really enjoy.”

Andrews participated in basketball, tennis and track athletically, along with FFA and National Honor Society.

“I'm going to miss sports the most, definitely basketball because that's my favorite,” Andrews said. “Also my classmates and making memories, I'm going to miss that, too.”

Furry was a member of the Lady Tigers back-to-back state championship golf teams with four consecutive state appearances and also played basketball. She took part in NHS, FCCLA, FFA, FCA, and academic UIL as well.

“I'll definitely miss athletics,” Furry said. “Surprisingly golf wasn't my favorite sport, basketball was. I'm going to miss that and being with some of the same people for 13 years,. It's going to be very different next fall when we aren't together. I'm going to miss them.”

Looking ahead 10 years, Andrews hopes to be employed with a vet hospital while Furry wants to be working in the trauma unit of a hospital.

As for their journey to graduation, both Andrews and Furry wanted to thank their families for the role they played in their success.

“I'm thankful for my family,” Andrew said. “They've pushed me to become valedictorian, to keep my good grades. They've supported me on where I want to go and what I want to do, so I'm very thankful for that.”

Furry said, “My family's been huge on pushing me and letting me live my dreams in high school, letting me choose where I want to go with no restrictions and lots of support. I'm thankful for that.”