A Brownwood man was arrested Thursday on an allegation that he used a cell phone to solicit sexual activity from a minor female — unaware he was actually communicating with an undercover Abilene police detective, an arrest affidavit states.

Stephen Jeffery Darneal, 22, was arrested on an Abilene warrant and booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of sexual performance by a child and possession of marijuana, jail records state. Darneal is free on bonds totaling $26,000.

According to an affidavit filed by the Abilene detective:

The detective began an undercover operation earlier this month targeting individuals who use public web pages to target minors. The detective saw a post with sexually related message from a male she identified as Darneal, and the detective began posting as a 16-year-old female.

The detective gave the male a phone number he could text, and the male sent texts with sexually related messages including asking for nude photos, the affidavit states.