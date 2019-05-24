Brownwood police and sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant Friday morning at a north Brownwood home and seized more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A 50 year-old woman was arrested, Acting Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via email.

Amy Bailey, of Brownwood, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Fuller said.

According to Fuller’s email:

Officers served the search and arrest warrant around 7 a.m. after an extended investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. In addition to recovering methamphetamine, officers recovered items consisted with the distribution of narcotics, marijuana, alprazolam and tramadol/acetamninophen.

The investigation continues with additional arrests possible, Fuller said.