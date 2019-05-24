EARLY — An argument over a pool game bet between two men is believed to have led to the drive-by shooting of a house in Early late Thursday night, with one bullet narrowly missing the victim’s wife and two children, police said.

A suspect was arrested after a police pursuit in which the suspect slammed on his brakes, causing a pursuing Early police car to strike his car from behind, Early Police Chief David Mercer said via email.

The suspect, Andrew Delossantos, 28, of of Brownwood, was initially arrested on outstanding warrants and on charges of evading arrest, reckless driving and additional traffic charges, Mercer said.

Police anticipate charging Delossantos in connection with the shooting, he said.

The victim, who lives in the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive, told police he believes the argument over the pool game bet, which occurred in a Brownwood bar, provoked the shooting, Mercer said. He also said the suspect was heard making a threatening comment.

According to Mercer’s email:

Shortly before midnight the Early police received a call of a drive-by shooting. The caller reported someone in a Ford Escort drove by his ouse and fired five six shots.

Early police and sheriff’s deputies responded and searched for the suspect vehicle. An Early officer located a vehicle matching the description in the 2000 block of Early Boulevard.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and began a slow-speed pursuit of the suspect vehicle through at speeds of about 50 mph.

The driver made several evasive moves and drove on wrong side of the road, entered C.C. Woodson and accelerated to 90 mph, Mercer said.

Brownwood officers joined the pursuit. The driver rounded a corner on C.C. Woodson at Baker and slammed on his car’s brakes, causing an Early police car to strike the vehicle from

behind. The collision caused minor damage to the vehicle and patrol car.

“He went around a corner, momentarily out of sight, then slammed on the brakes,” Mercer said via text message. That led police to believe the suspect “was trying to wreck the patrol car,” he said.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody for investigation. Police did not recover a gun from the car, but later recovered a small caliber revolver from the side of the road in the 1000 block of Early Boulevard, Mercer said.

Mercer did not reveal the caliber of the gun but said it is consistent with the caliber of bullets that hit the house.

The crime scene investigation revealed three bullet holes in the residence. One bullet struck a bedroom and passed just above the victim’s wife and two children, one went through an unoccupied bedroom and the third bullet struck a porch rail.

Several witnesses in area reported hearing five to six shots.

The gun and other evidence will be sent to a crime lab, Mercer said.

More charges are expected to be filed and other arrests are expected in the future when lab results return, he said.