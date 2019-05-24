7:20 a.m. update: U.S. 290 West near Shallowford Drive in southwestern Travis County has been reopened after a deadly crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Earlier: Delays are expected on U.S. 290 West in southwestern Travis County near Cedar Valley after a collision early Friday between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler killed one man, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

One lane has reopened in both directions on the highway near Shallowford Drive, Texas Department of Transportation officials said. The entire highway was shut down earlier this morning and traffic was detoured onto Circle Drive, transportation officials said.

Medics responded to the 9900 block of U.S. 290 around 1:05 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#ATXTraffic Fatality: Multiple#ATCEMS &@TravisCountyES assets on-scene of a reported Semi v Auto collision at ~9900 block of W US 290 Hwy (01:05);#ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On-scene Pronouncement of an adult Male. Expect road closures & traffic delays in the area.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)May 24, 2019

Traffic Update: One lane has reopened in ech direction on US 290 at Shallow Ford Dr in western Travis Co, while crews clean up a crash. Expect delays until cleared.#atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin)May 24, 2019