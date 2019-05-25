EDITOR’S NOTE: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker, a librarian at Texas Tech. Today’s article is by Meredith McClain, associate professor, Texas Tech. Today’s article is on perhaps the most well known adobe house in Lubbock and the woman who designed it but never had a chance to lived in it. Please note that Professor McClain prefers to spell Estacado, Estancado, which she believes is the correct Spanish spelling of the area we know as the Staked Plains.

With Earth Day and Arbor Day just behind us, there is still time to consider Earth and Trees on the Llano Estancado.



Recently the Texas Tech Southwest Collections Library/Special Collections Library (SWC), hosted a tribute to the memory of Olive Holden, first wife of Dr. W.C. Holden and the major force behind the design and construction, in 1931, of the Holden’s Pueblo Revival Adobe home on 24th Street.



Twenty-five years after Olive’s tragic death in 1937, at age 34, Dr. Holden agreed the Olive Holden Memorial Endowment funds would go for the purchase of books for the SWC, which created the Southwest Collection’s book collection.



Now, 57 years later, a copy of the portrait of Ira Olive Price Holden by Taos painter and friend John Young-Hunter hangs in the Reading Room of the SWC Library next to her husband.



A file in the SWC contains a series of pictures taken by Dr. Wilbur I. Robinson, which documented the construction of the house through a series of historic photographs of the small adobe home on 24th street. It was completed in May 1937, as the architectural designer, Olive Holden, lay on her death bed. Although she lived to see the construction of her house, she never got to see the frail sapling burr oak sapling, which Dr. Robinson planted, staked upright, and photographed. It is now an 82-year-old beauty.



Nor could she ever have guessed that the front patio she designed would someday be photographed and described by the authors in the best-selling Native Texas Gardens, 1997 as an example of “Native Traditional Landscape design.” The author, Sally Wasowski, wrote, “Here in Taos they say that the Indians built with stone or by piling up earth and that adobe bricks were brought here by the Spanish. [but], your courtyard demonstrates Hispanic gardening—which is really middle-Eastern.”



Sally’s caption for her husband’s photograph of the patio reads: “The Spanish traditional landscape is an outdoor room... it has no lawn but there are both warm and cool places to sit. Intense sunshine at the living room door backlights Mediterranean fig leaves, while an arbor covered with native grape vine and a chinquapin oak casts deep shade over the courtyard door. Through that doorway, the feeling of a sunny desert scrub landscape has been created with native prickly pear and a South American yellow bird of paradise.”



Once, around 1990, the metal artist and sculptor, Robert Bruno, and his wife were invited to the 24th street adobe for a meal, planned to begin in the patio, move gently into the adobe kitchen, and then finally out to the back patio to a table built around the magnificent oak tree. But when the second course move was announced, Bob was adamant: “No. I don’t want to move from this spot.”



There are numerous versions of adobe abodes on the Llano tied strongly to the earth, water and trees, leading one to a deep sense of place, of peace, and of oneness. The homes of Georgia Mae Ericson, “Casa del Sol”, in Blanco Canyon, the Peeks in Yellow House Canyon, and those of Dan Flores, come to mind.



Certainly, the home of Darryl Birkenfeld and Joann Starr in Nazareth, Texas, “Casa La Entereza”, with its labyrinth leading down into a kiva and its open view of fields surrounding the playa lake, connects one immediately with the composure, honesty and strength of character implied in the Spanish name.

Perhaps the Taos Tribal Manifesto expresses the feeling of living in an adobe best.



“We have lived upon this land from days beyond history’s records, far past any living memory, deep into the time of legend. The story of my people and the story of this place are one single story. No man can think of us without thinking of this place. We are always joined together.”



Two writers who have written extensively on Southwestern themes, also wrote about living in adobes.

Visionary and writer, Frank Waters, in his famous book "The Man Who Killed The Deer," wrote of living in an adobe pueblo and the spirit it invokes. Waters stated, “that someday European-Americans will realize [that] the Pueblo Emergence into a planetary civilization unifies the intuitive and the rational, the Indian and the European.”



Author Rudolfo Anaya, author of Bless Me, Ultima agreed by stating, “We are living at the end of an age, and we look desperately around for men like Frank Waters to point the way into the new cycle of time.”



A new cycle of time, where people live more in harmony with nature, and live in adobe houses? It remains to be seen.