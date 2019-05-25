Brown County residents will commemorate Memorial Day Monday in ceremonies including Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early and the Central Texas Veterans’ Memorial in Brownwood.

The Eastlawn ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include an address by Brown County Veterans Service Officer James Masters.

At 11 a.m., a ceremony will begin at the veterans memorial and will include an address by retired Navy Chaplain James Looby.

The ceremony will include the dedication of a plaque in honor of Brownwood native Robert Tuggle. Toggle was was one of three Navy torpedo bomber crewmen executed by the Japanese in 1945 after their plane was shot down.

Additionally, a plaque will be dedicated in honor of the American Legion and Isham Smith, the first Brown County native killed in World War I and the namesake for American Legion Post 196. Dr Carol Smith, a great niece of Isham Smith, will also speak.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.