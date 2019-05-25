Four residents of the nonprofit Brownwood House of Refuge are ready to give back to the community.

Kelly Crenshaw, pastor of New Beginnings Church, explained.

The four men — who range in age from their 20s to mid-70s — will be offering lawn service beginning Tuesday. They’re offering the service for no charge as a way of giving back, although donations will be accepted, Crenshaw said. Any donations will go into the House of Refuge’s budget.

The four will be accompanied by Crenshaw or other House of Refuge staff. The lawn service will not only be their way to give back. “This is a way to help these guys remain accountable, help them get on their feet,” Crenshaw said.

House of Refuge, which is located in a renovated home across the street from New Beginnings Church, has been open for about a year as a shelter to help homeless people. “All four of these guys were homeless when they came to us,” Crenshaw said.

While Crenshaw is paid a salary by his church, no staff members take a salary from the House of Refuge, Crenshaw said.

“If they’re living there, they’re drug free.”

To arrange for lawn service, call the House of Refuge at 325-430-9220, Crenshaw said.