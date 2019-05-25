Health care professionals and other community members gathered Friday for a ribbon cutting and open house signifying the opening of the Hendrick Medical Plaza, a 20,500-square-foot facility at 2371 Crockett Drive.

“This is a great day for Brownwood and the Hendrick Health System,” Hendrick president and chief executive officer Brad Holland said.

The building includes multiple primary care and specialty provider offices, as well as outpatient services for physical therapy, imaging and cardiac testing, lab, medical supply and diabetes education.

The plaza is the second Hendrick medical facility to open in Brownwood in the past two years. The plaza is adjacent to the Hendrick Surgery Center, an outpatient facility that opened n May 2017.

The opening of the Hendrick Medical Plaza is the culmination and hard work and vision of Tim Lancaster, Holland’s predecessor and former CEO of Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Holland said.

“This is a bridge of two cities that get to come together today. … I get questioned a lot about Hendrick’s intention in Brownwood, and our intention is to continue to provide and grow the Hendrick ecosystem, to continue to serve the residents of Brownwood," Holland said.

“We really want to develop and grow our own internal ecosystem right here so people don’t have to leave Brownwood. This isn’t a satellite facility. This is the development and start of something greater for Brownwood.”

Paul Waldrop, a member of the Hendrick Medical Center Board of Trustees, noted that Holland is only the fifth CEO of Hendrick in its 94-year history. That’s an indication of Hendrick’s stability, Waldrop said.

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said the medical plaza is bringing employment and “great health care to our community. They’ve made a huge investment in us, and I hope that we will make a huge investment in them as well,” Haynes said.

Medical providers with office space in the new facility include:

Primary Care

• Leigh Ann Collins, (Family Practice)

• Lisa Fowler (Internal Medicine)

• Michael Cloy

• Tammy McCullough

Specialty Care

• Praveen Sampath (Gastroenterology)

• Kevin Bridge, MD (Plastic Surgery)

• Joel Cavazos, (Pain Management)

• Jorge Figueroa-Flores (Endocrinology)

• Chris McClish (Interventional Cardiology)

• Ugochukwu Odo, MD (Oncology/Hematology)

• Ishmeet Walia (Nephrology)

Hendrick Medical Plaza has been made possible with support from the Brownwood Municipal Development District Board Incentive Program, a Hendrick Heatlh System press release states.

When fully staffed, Hendrick will employ 34 at the new facility.