The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 84 in southeast Lubbock County.

The crash occurred around midnight between Lubbock and Slaton when, according to DPS, a tractor-trailer traveling east on Highway 84 struck a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was southbound on FM 835. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

According to DPS, 27-year-old William Byerly of Lubbock died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 49-year-old Rodolfo Rios of Lubbock, was not injured.

No other information related to the cause of the accident has been released as the crash remains under investigation.