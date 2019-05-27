Three detained as investigation continues

Brownwood police are investigating a shooting Monday night at a south Brownwood residence that sent two people to the hospital, Acting Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday night but three people, ranging in age from 15 to early 20s, were removed by police from the home in the 2600 block of First Street and had been detained, Fuller said. The three were speaking with investigators, he said. Details on the ages and names of the victims – one male and one female – were unavailable from Fuller, and he did not have details on what prompted the shooting.

Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shooting just before 8 p.m., Fuller said. Officers established a perimeter and members of the SWAT teams from the Brownwood Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

The two gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle at the Brownwood Regional Medical Center emergency room, and one of the victims was flown to a different hospital, Fuller said.

The Brownwood Police Department was assisted by the sheriff’s office, Early Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, Fuller said.

Fuller did not have additional details but said he expected to provide additional details Tuesday morning.