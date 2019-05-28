Brownwood City Council members authorized the expense of up to $50,000 Tuesday to replace a pump at the Slayden sewer lift station, which pumps all of the sanitary sewer from the north side of Avenue K.

The lift station was built in 1968 and consists of four pumps, council members were told. Three pumps have been replaced since 2001, and the last of the four original pumps is unrepairable. The manufacturer no longer supports the original pumps so any parts that are needed have to be made, council members were told.

The purchase will be be charged to the maintenance budget in the wastewater collections department.

In other business Tuesday, council members:

• Approved the purchase of a pavilion from Prime Metal Buildings for $6,835, to be located between the splash pad and skate park at Mayes Park. Bond funds will be used for the purchase. The cost does not include the foundation, which is $7,000. In-house labor and equipment will be used to assemble the pavilion.

• Approved an ordinance on second and third/final reading to close and abandon an undeveloped street known as Colt Road beginning at FM 45 and continuing 1,523 feet north.

• Approved a resolution declaring firefighter protective clothing as surplus and authorizing the items to be donated to the Texas A&M Forest Service helping hands program.

• Approved a resolution denying Oncor Electric Delivery’s application for approval of a distribution cost recovery factor to increase distribution rates in the city.

• Heard a report from Steve Harris, president of the Greenleaf Cemetery Association board. Harris thanked the city for its support through an annual subsidy and services, and said the cemetery association will continue seeking the city’s support. While the cemetery still faces major hurdles, the association board believes it can overcome the hurdles through a continued increased investment and partnership between the city and Greenleaf, Harris told council members.