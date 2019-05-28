Monday, May 27
• Animal at large — 400 block of Longhorn.
• Criminal mischief — 200 block of Mark Allen. Report taken.
• Hit and run accident — 300 block of Mark Allen. Report taken.
• Alarm — 200 block of Early.
• Reckless driver — Live oak, unable to locate.
• Disorderly conduct — 100 block of Early, subject randomly screaming at items.
• Agency assist with Brownwood police — 2500 block of First, shooting.
• Disorderly conduct — 100 block of Williams, subject being belligerent and yelling for no reason. Subject moved along.
• Agency assist — Brownwood police, major accident, 700 block of C.C. Woodson.
• Suspicious — 1900 block of Early, vehicle parked in cemetery.
• Suspicious — 800 block of Early, subject sitting in vehicle.
• Reckless driver — C.C. Woodson, motorcycle on wrong side of road.
• Reckless driver — Longhorn/Early, officer unable to locate vehicle.
• Medical emergency — 500 block of Longhorn, Lifeguard transported.
Saturday, May 25
• Domestic disturbance — 130 Sudderth.
• Accident — agency assist, Highway 183. Fire/EMS responded.
• Reckless driver — 100 block of Longhorn.
• Harassment — 600 block of Early.
• Medical emergency — 100 block of Early, Lifeguard transported.
• Alarm — 1300 block of Early, building secure.
Friday, May 24
• Domestic disturbance — 1000 block of Early, male-female in vehicle, appeared to be fighting while driving. Units checked but unable to locate vehicle.
• Vehicle theft — 100 block of East Industrial.
• City ordinance violation — 100 block of Longhorn. Citation issued.
• Juvenile problem — 100 block of Park, subjects causing problems, gone on arrival.
• Welfare check — 300 block of Early, caller believed subject was intoxicated. Officer provided field sobriety test. Subject passed, advised to move along.
• Reckless driver — South Highway 183. Vehicle located and stopped. Subject not intoxicated. Warning issued.
Thursday, May 23
• Accident — 400 block of Early, no injuries.
• Criminal mischief — 700 block of Gorman.
• Suspicious — 1100 block of Early, vehicle parked next to closed business
• Reckless driver — South Highway 183, vehicle located and checked. Not intoxicated. Driver tired.
• Domestic disturbance — 1000 block of Early, no violence. Settled by separation.
• Weapons offense — 100 block of Salt Cree, drive-by shooting. Officer located vehicle and short pursuit started ending in Brownwood.
