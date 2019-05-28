Monday, May 27

• Animal at large — 400 block of Longhorn.

• Criminal mischief — 200 block of Mark Allen. Report taken.

• Hit and run accident — 300 block of Mark Allen. Report taken.

• Alarm — 200 block of Early.

• Reckless driver — Live oak, unable to locate.

• Disorderly conduct — 100 block of Early, subject randomly screaming at items.

• Agency assist with Brownwood police — 2500 block of First, shooting.

• Disorderly conduct — 100 block of Williams, subject being belligerent and yelling for no reason. Subject moved along.

• Agency assist — Brownwood police, major accident, 700 block of C.C. Woodson.

• Suspicious — 1900 block of Early, vehicle parked in cemetery.

• Suspicious — 800 block of Early, subject sitting in vehicle.

• Reckless driver — C.C. Woodson, motorcycle on wrong side of road.

• Reckless driver — Longhorn/Early, officer unable to locate vehicle.

• Medical emergency — 500 block of Longhorn, Lifeguard transported.

Saturday, May 25

• Domestic disturbance — 130 Sudderth.

• Accident — agency assist, Highway 183. Fire/EMS responded.

• Reckless driver — 100 block of Longhorn.

• Harassment — 600 block of Early.

• Medical emergency — 100 block of Early, Lifeguard transported.

• Alarm — 1300 block of Early, building secure.

Friday, May 24

• Domestic disturbance — 1000 block of Early, male-female in vehicle, appeared to be fighting while driving. Units checked but unable to locate vehicle.

• Vehicle theft — 100 block of East Industrial.

• City ordinance violation — 100 block of Longhorn. Citation issued.

• Juvenile problem — 100 block of Park, subjects causing problems, gone on arrival.

• Welfare check — 300 block of Early, caller believed subject was intoxicated. Officer provided field sobriety test. Subject passed, advised to move along.

• Reckless driver — South Highway 183. Vehicle located and stopped. Subject not intoxicated. Warning issued.

Thursday, May 23

• Accident — 400 block of Early, no injuries.

• Criminal mischief — 700 block of Gorman.

• Suspicious — 1100 block of Early, vehicle parked next to closed business

• Reckless driver — South Highway 183, vehicle located and checked. Not intoxicated. Driver tired.

• Domestic disturbance — 1000 block of Early, no violence. Settled by separation.

• Weapons offense — 100 block of Salt Cree, drive-by shooting. Officer located vehicle and short pursuit started ending in Brownwood.

