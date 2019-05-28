Brownwood police released details Tuesday on the aggravated robbery of a south Brownwood convenience store early Saturday morning and on an unrelated incident late Monday night involving shots fired.

A 15-year-old male was detained on a robbery charge, accused of using a baseball bat to rob the 7-Eleven store at 3811 Fourth, Acting Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said.

In the shots fired incident — which is unrelated to the shooting on First Street that left two wounded — police arrested John Hester, 62, on a deadly conduct charge. Police allege Hester was intoxicated when he fired several shots at an abounded car in the 1600 block of Dublin, Fuller said.

According to emails from Fuller:

7-Eleven robbery

Officers were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven store on a robbery report.

The store clerk told officers a male entered the store wearing all black clothing, gloves and a mask. The male held a baseball bat and demanded the clerk place all the money from the register in his backpack.

The robber then smashed the store phone with the baseball bat before leaving the store.

Throughout the remaining morning hours evidence was gathered and tips from witnesses and local citizens led to an interview with a 15-year-old juvenile male who resided within a mile of the store.

The juvenile was subsequently apprehended for the offense of aggravated robbery.

Shots fired

At 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers were investigating a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Hackberry.

While conducting interviews in this investigation, officers heard a rapid series of gunshots that appeared to have originated at the next residence, located on a side street. Officers walked closer to the sound of gunfire. As the gunfire ceased officers located Hester walking from the back yard of a residence in the 1600 block of Dublin. Hester had blood on his shirt and his speech was heavily slurred.

Officers believed Hester was the source of the gunfire after recovering a .22 caliber Ruger rifle from his residence. More than 20 spent bullet casings were located where Hester was first observed.

Hester was highly intoxicated and claimed to be shooting out the tires of a vehicle being used by thieves, Fuller said. No suspects or citizens were located in the area and police believe Hester was shooting at an abounded vehicle in the block.

Hester was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he was charged with the offense of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

Hester remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $30,000.