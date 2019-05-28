Speaking at the Memorial Day observance Monday at the Central Texas Veterans’ Memorial, retired Navy Chaplain Jim Looby acknowledged the trio of World War II veterans sitting near him as being among the greatest generation.

“We often refer to those of the World War II era as the greatest generation,” Looby said, turning toward the men and executing a hand salute. “But may I also submit to you that the young men and young women of today’s military are also the greatest generation. And I know this because I’ve served with them.”

The observance at the veterans’ memorial — which included the dedication of plaques in honor of two Brown County men killed in World War I and World War II — was the second of two Memorial Day ceremonies in Brown County.

Earlier Monday morning East Lawn Cemetery in Early, retired Army Lt. Col. James Masters spoke at the annual observance hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary.

Masters spoke on patriotism and noted that Oliver Wendell Holmes referred to Memorial Day as “our most sacred holiday.” Masters said Holmes urged Americans to “not ponder with sad thoughts at the passing of our heroes, but rather ponder their legacy, the life they made possibly by their commitment and pain.

“The core of Memorial Day has always commemorated the universal understanding of ‘no greater love than this does any man have, than to lay down his life for his friends.’ … the global war on terrorism is being won by ordinary Americans making extra-ordinary sacrifices.”

At the veterans’ memorial observance, a plaque was dedicated to Isham Smith, the first Brown County resident killed in World War I and the namesake for American Legion Post 196. Dr. Carol Smith, a great-niece, spoke of her relative, who died after being gassed by the Germans.

A plaque was also dedicated to Brownwood native Robert Tuggle. Tuggle was one of three Navy torpedo bomber crewmen executed by the Japanese in 1945 after their plane was shot down.

Looby included in his remarks the story of the Doolittle raid on Tokoy in 1942. The raid “shocked the Japanese, and in doing so sent notice to the enemy, sends notice to our enemies today, we will win this war,” Looby said.

“We are America. When we fight, we win. We’d rather night fight. … sometimes you just gotta. Sometimes you just need to stand and say ‘this far you may go and no further.’”

Referring to they younger generation, Looby described his experience as a Baptist pastor in performing weddings. The the rehearsal the night before the wedding, Looby said, he would become frustrated because “they’re not taking it seriously. They’re kibitzing and they’re clowning and they’re horsing around, and you think ’this is is a sacred ceremony and you guys don’t seem to be taking this very seriously.’

“Every instance on the time of the wedding, they always turn to. Young people kibitz and carry on and play and have a good time and sometimes irritate us old folks. … they will turn to when the time comes and the nation calls. I can promise you that. Because they did. You did. They will turn to at that time.”

Noting that America is a nation at war, Looby talked about sacrifice and “doing something you’d really rather not, but because duty calls, you do it. Young people … they will turn to as we hand this nation off to them.

“Go home tonight, put your head on your pillow and rest. They’ve got the watch. They’ll take care of you. That’s what sacrifice is all about. We will win this war. And with our memorials and museums and cemeteries and other places, we pledge to our military, we pledge to their families that we have their backs.”