BROOKESMITH — Christina Zamarripa is valedictorian and Taylor Moore is salutatorian for Brookesmith’s Class of 2019, which will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the gymnasium.

Along with being class valedictorian, Zamarripa has already attained an associates degree from Ranger College.

“I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today,” Zamarripa said. “I actually got my associates degree and graduated with high honors at Ranger College, so to be able to be recognized for my associates degree along with valedictorian means a lot to me. I’m really happy about it.”

Moore said of her salutatorian accolade, “It’s pretty important to me. There’s only six people in my class so I didn’t beat out 200, but I did beat out five. I have worked hard, not as hard as Christina, but I think I worked to my abilities.”

Zamarripa is bound for Texas Tech to continue her education.

“I’ll be majoring in chemical engineering where I have plans to get both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees,” Zamarripa said. “I chose chemical engineering because I found engineering to be really important. I fell in love with the subject and as I started going more in depth with engineering I found chemical. My dad knows chemical engineers at 3M and I talked to one of them after that. I just fell in love with chemical engineering and I felt like this is where I need to be.”

Zamarripa hopes to leave her mark at Texas Tech similar to the way she did in high school.

“The one thing I’m going to miss is making such a difference and impact in the school,” Zamarripa said. “I really feel like I did make an impact. I was the very first one to graduate with an associates degree and I’ve let others know you can do this. There are two juniors who are looking at graduating with their associates degree, and another freshman. I want to make an impact at Tech, but I don’t know that I can make one as big as I have here.”

Moore intends to become a nurse through the program at Ranger College.

“I’m going to get my RN license at Ranger College here in Brownwood and hopefully work in at an ER in a big hospital,” Moore said. “My two aunts were both nurses so I grew up around it and developed a strong interest in it.”

Among their extracurricular activities, Zamarripa took part in National Honor Society, Phi Beta Kappa, National Society of High School Scholars, student council, one-act play, and UIL, among others. Moore was a member of the basketball, cross country and tennis teams as a freshman, took part in cheer her freshman, junior and senior years, was a member of the one-act play for three years, was part of the National Honor Society and took multiple dual credit classes.

Looking down the road 10 years, Moore hopes, “that I’m working in Temple in the Scott and White hospital. Maybe I’ll move on to get my BSN instead of just my RN. Hopefully I’ll be working in the ER, hopefully I’ll have a house, that’s my goal is to have a house payment. Maybe I’ll be pregnant, I don’t know. Hopefully I have a good life.”

As for Zamarripa’s plans a decade down the road, she said, “I see myself being a chemical engineer possibly with a doctorate’s degree, I’m still debating on that. But I’m hoping I’ll be in the vaccinations industry, being a part of the change that chemical engineers are bringing to the table. Right now they’re currently speeding up the process of how vaccinations are getting out. I would love to be a part of that, make some more innovations, be the change to really bring health care to people and make sure it’s possible globally.”

Both students wanted to express thanks to their families and teachers for helping them accomplish their high school goals.

“My parents, they were my rocks throughout high school,” said Zamarripa, the daughter of Ruben and Mary Zamarripa. “There were times when dual credit classes got tough, ACT, all that, it really got tough for me. Whenever I did break down, my parents scooped me up and told me I would be OK. And Mrs. (Jennifer) Barrow helped me out with college, getting situated, everything. Without her I honestly wouldn’t have had a clue how to get into Tech.”

Moore, the daughter of Sean an Casey Moore, added, “My parents have gone through every emotion I’ve gone through and been my biggest supporters. My mom has also encouraged me to do dual credit classes and I didn’t want to, but I did, and now I’m graduating with 36 hours worth of college classes. And all the teachers here have worked hard to help all of us graduate.”