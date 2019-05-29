Two males remained jailed Wednesday in connection with the shooting Monday night at a south Brownwood residence that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Edgar Galicia, 17, and Jose Gonzalez, 37, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Brown County Jail records state.

Galicia sustained a minor gunshot wound to his right shoulder and was treated and released into police custody, Acting Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via email.

A 17-year-old female sustained a serious gunshot wound to her lower right leg and was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she remained Wednesday, Fuller said.

Police believe Gonzalez, Galicia and the 17-year-old female arrived at a residence in the 2600 block of First Street after a dispute over money, which prompted an exchange of gunfire, Fuller said.

Fuller did not provide further details but said via email the investigation has “many moving parts and pieces.”

According to an earlier email from Fuller:

Brownwood police were dispatched to the 2600 block of First Street just before 8 p.m. on a report of shots

fired. As officers were responding, additional information was called in, indicating that someone had been shot.

As officers arrived on scene, they were directed to a residence within the block.

Officers were able to remove three subjects from the residence and detain them. Fuller described the individuals as two males and one female ranging in ages from 15 to early 20’s.

While this was occurring, the Brownwood Regional Medical Center emergency room staff contacted the police department and said potential gunshot victims had arrived at their facility.

Officers on First Street established a perimeter around the residence and members of the Brownwood Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams teamed up to

secure the residence and ensure no other victims were inside.

An investigation began involving the Brownwood Police Department, Early Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Two gunshot victims were confirmed at the BRMC Emergency Room while three subjects from the residence were detained for questioning.

All subjects involved in this incident have cooperated with police.

The Brownwood Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Early Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety State

Troopers, Texas Rangers, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service, Fuller said.