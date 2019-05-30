The annual Heartland Rod Run weekend returns Friday and Saturday with events at the Sonic location in Early and Riverside Park.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, registration for the poker run will take place. Entries, at a cost of $5 per hand, receive Sonic coupons for two hamburgers, two fries and two drinks.

The main event takes place Saturday with the Rod Run at Riverside Park, which is free of charge and family friendly. Registration takes place from 8 a.m. to noon. The panty dash is scheduled for 11 a.m. with the burn out contest at noon. There is a $15 entry fee for the burn out contest which consists of two classes — race and street. There will be awards of $100 for first place and $50 for second.

“It’s going to be pretty much the same,” Donnie Seale of the Heartland Cruisers said of the weekend festivities. “The only thing we have new is a new slab poured for the burn out contest. The members in the club paid for it out of their pockets. We paid for the concrete ourselves and then some of us helped the city finish it.”

The latest forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain both Friday and Saturday, but the event will go on regardless of the weather.

“The year before last we had four and a half inches of rain during the show and had 200 cars stay, so it’s a go,” Seale said.

Seale added that the only additional change to the event this year is there will be public parking in the pecan orchard at the entrance of Riverside Park.

“We’ve hired officers to help us this year,” Seale said. “Sometimes people just want to drive through and we just can’t let them.”