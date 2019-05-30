District Judge Steve Ellis approved a plea bargain Wednesday that sent a 20-year-old Bangs man to prison for 10 years for possession child pornography.

Austin McGee entered guilty pleas in 35th District Court to two cases of possession of child pornography. The 10-year terms were the maximum sentences McGee could receive for the third-degree felony charges.

McGee was accused by indictment of possessing photos of two girls under the age of 18 on Sept. 2, 1017, court documents state.

An investigation into a runaway female juvenile last year led to the discovery of child pornography images McGee’s phone, sheriff’s officials said earlier.

According to a complaint filed by sheriff’s investigator Leighton Wyatt:



Wyatt responded to a report of a runaway juvenile in the Lake Brownwood area. Abilene police located the girl in Abilene.



Wyatt interviewed the girl when she returned to Brown County, and the girl said she ran away because of her shame of being sexually active with a male, Leighton’s complaint states. The girl said she sent nude photos of herself to the male, identified as McGee, via text message and social media at the male’s request.



The girl gave the names of other juveniles who sent nude photos to the male, the complaint states.



McGee surrendered his cell phone, which investigators searched after obtaining a cell phone. A forensic download revealed multiple photos of nude females, and two victims were able to be identified.



One girl told the male she was 15, and investigators determined the girl was 14 when photos were sent. Investigators determined the other girl was 13 when photos were sent, Wyatt’s complaint states.