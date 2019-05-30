A Brady man was sentenced recently in 35th District Court to 12 years in prison for burglary of a Brownwood habitation — an offense he committed in the nude, police said earlier.

District Judge Steve Ellis sentenced Mario Narro, 42, after Narro pleaded guilty to the Aug. 29, 2018 offense, according to information from District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office.

Narro was indicted on three counts of burglary and accused of entering three residences with intent to commit theft, or assault or sexual assault, court documents state.

Brownwood officers were dispatched at 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Greenway, where a homeowner said he observed a nude male hanging halfway out of his bathroom window, police said earlier.

The resident retrieved a stick and began striking the male repeatedly until the male freed himself from the window, police said.



The resident then chased the nude male across the road and through the neighborhood but lost sight of the man in the area of Southside Drive, one block away, police said.



Several minutes later, another homeowner in the 2600 block of Southside phoned 9-1-1 to report a nude male at her residence, police said. Officers arrived in that area and eventually observed the nude male running southbound across Good Shepherd.



Officers lost sight of the male in the area of the Casa Grande Apartments but later observed him hiding under a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.



Narro appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, police said.



In other recent court cases:

Travis Jernigan, on probation for prohibited sexual conduct, was adjudicated and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Justin Arnold Castro pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Larry Don Knight pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ashley Nichole Brooks pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to five years in prison.