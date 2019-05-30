EARLY — A group of athletes at Early Middle School paid a tender tribute to a beloved leader Wednesday — Tony Daniel, director of the Brownwood Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who died last last September at age 60.

Accompanied by faculty huddle leaders and Daniel’s successor, Kurt Newton, 16 FCA members gathered in the middle school library, where they presented a $400 check to Debbie Daniel — Tony’s high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years. The check represented a student-led fundraiser and will be used to help send FCA members to leadership camp.

Classmates credited eighth-grader Pitch Thibeaud with thinking up the fundraiser, which was called Penny War. The young athletes as well as the huddle leaders went on to describe Daniel as a friend and mentor.

“We just appreciate everything that Tony did and I thought we needed to honor him,” Thibeaud said as he prepared to present the check to Debbie Daniel.

“That is so kind of you all,” Daniel said. I just want to thank you all so much. That was a passion of Tony’s, sending kids to camp. I know he would be very proud of you all.”

Eighth-grader Caroline Welker said Tony Daniel “was always the person to build us up. We wanted to do something in honor of him.” Welker said the FCA group has grown numerically and spiritually. “We worship the Lord. It’s amazing,” she said.Blythe Ripley, another eighth-grade student, added, “he always cared about how we were. He always wanted to know how we were doing.”

Huddle leader and faculty member Mona Tumlinson said Newton, the new director, “has big shoes to fill but he’ll do a good job.”

Newton said, “you all shared about how he would encourage you and how he would share things. He taught you to read Proverbs and got you going spiritually. But I think Tony would want, more than anything else, is for you to go tell somebody else.

“When we talk about Tony we always get emotional because he meant so much to us. But he would want you to take what he gave you and give it to somebody else. That would be what he would want you to do, so I just encourage you to do that.”

Eighth-grader Ruth Chesser said Daniel “was one of the people when you’re around, you always feel so good bout yourself.”

“He never forgot one person,” Welker said.