The Brown County Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday that the search for a missing pickup truck swept away in swift water at Ten Mile Crossing on May 12 has located the vehicle.

Two of the truck’s occupants were able to escape as the truck sank in swift water. A third occupant, the focus of the search, was believed to still be inside the truck.

The Nissan Frontier pickup, swept away by high water of the Pecan Bayou at Ten Mile Crossing on County Road 257, had been missing for 18 days. The as Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game wardens led the search for the missing woman with all-terrain vehicles, boats, helicopters and drones.

At one point the search effort was temporarily suspended for several days due to heavy rains that caused the water level in the bayou to rise and caused dangerous swift-water currents.

“Having located the truck, our next step is to secure the truck and then remove it from the water,” Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator David Creed said. “Texas Parks and Wildlife recovery divers will make a scene assessment and prepare the truck for removal from the water. This is made significantly more difficult due to the remote location.”

Actual retrieval efforts will begin Friday morning, weather permitting. Texas Parks and Wildlife and Brown County Sheriff’s officials ask that the public remain clear of the area to insure the safety of everyone involved.