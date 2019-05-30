Premier High School’s Jose Sosa is valedictorian of the Class of 2019, which will walk the stage in a joint ceremony with Comanche Premier High School at 7 p.m. Friday at 2210 N. Austin Street in Comanche.

“I feel really honored to have been able to accomplish this,” said Sosa, one of 13 members of his class. “It was really hard for me to do it, but at the end hard work pays off and I finally got to receive that.”

Sosa is keeping his post-graduation options open at the moment.

“My plans after high school, I’m still looking at options on colleges,” Sosa said. “This summer that’s what I’m going to focus on, and to decide on a major. My dream school is Texas A&M.”

Looking to the future, Sosa said, “I probably see myself being in the technology field, maybe an architect building stuff. I would like to build my own company, some kind of technology, and be the CEO.”

As for his time at Premier, Sosa said, “I’m going to miss the staff that works there, all the teachers and everything, and mostly my friends. And I would like to thank Miss (Amber) Varner, she helped me a lot through the three years I went to that school.”