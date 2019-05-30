The NCAA Lubbock Regional that starts Friday won't lack for confident teams.

Texas Tech, the only regional host in the country to be doing so for the fourth year in a row, is trying to make the College World Series for the fourth time in six years.

No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist is one of only nine programs to have made a regional each of the past six years, and No. 3 seed Florida, even in a down year by the Gators' standards, is trying to reach the CWS for the eighth time this decade.

No. 4 seed Army opened last year's NCAA Raleigh Regional by knocking off top seed North Carolina State, and still has winning pitcher Tyler Giovinco from that game. The Black Knights will be trying to topple the home team for the second year in a row when they challenge Tech at 3 p.m. Friday at Dan Law Field/Rip Griffin Park.

As for Tech, the Red Raiders won their own regional in 2016 by beating Dallas Baptist, got upended in the 2017 regional final by Sam Houston State and won its regional again last year by subduing Louisville.

Here's a quick look at each of the four teams:

Texas Tech

Seed: 1

Record: 39-17, 16-8 in Big 12 Conference (first place)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association ranking: 6

Coach: Tim Tadlock, seventh season

All-Big 12 position players: First team, SS-3B Josh Jung (.332, 11 home runs, 53 runs batted in); 1B Cameron Warren (.361-14-67); RF Gabe Holt (.325-3-34, 27 stolen bases). Second team, 2B Brian Klein (.326-1-49); CF Dylan Neuse (.299-8-48, 16 stolen bases).

All-Big 12 pitchers: RHP Caleb Kilian (8-3, 3.89 earned-run average, 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings); RHP Taylor Floyd (4-3, 3.13, three saves, 73 strikeouts in 46 innings). Second team, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 2.79, eight saves, 38 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings).

Recent tournament history: Tech is the only program among this year's regional hosts to be doing so for the fourth year in a row. The Red Raiders have made the College World Series three of the past five years.

Dallas Baptist

Seed: 2

Record: 41-18, 14-7 in Missouri Valley Conference (tied for first)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association ranking: 26

Coach: Dan Heefner, 12th season

All-Missouri Valley Conference position players: First team, SS Jimmy Glowenke (.326, five home runs, 39 runs batted in), OF Luke Bandy (.346-6-28, 22 stolen bases), DH Bryce Ball (.308-17-52); second team, 3B Jackson Glenn (.298-6-52).

All-MVC pitchers: First team, RHP M.D. Johnson (9-2, 2.46 ERA, 105 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings), LHP Burl Carraway (4-2, 2.54, four saves, 69 strikeouts in 39 innings). Second team, LHP Jordan Martinson (8-3, 2.50,108 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings).

Recent tournament history: DBU is one of nine programs to play in an NCAA regional each of the past six years.

Florida

Seed: 3

Record: 33-24, 13-17 in Southeastern Conference East Division (fifth place)

NCBWA ranking: Receiving votes

Coach: Kevin O'Sullivan, 12th season

All-Southeastern Conference position players: First team, DH Nelson Maldonado (.332, 10 home runs, 41 runs batted in).

All-SEC pitchers: None.

Other top position players: SS Brady McConnell (.341-15-47), LF Austin Langworthy (.278-8-36), RF Wil Dalton (.249-7-30); 1B Kendrick Calilao (.275-4-44).

Top pitchers: RHP Tommy Mace (8-4, 4.99 ERA); RHP Jack Leftwich (5-5, 5.82, 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings); RHP Nolan Crisp (4-4, 5.72, eight saves); RHP Nick Pogue (1-0, 2.90, 31 strikeouts in 31 innings).

Recent tournament history: The Gators are making their 12th consecutive NCAA regional appearance. They have reached the College World Series four years in a row and seven of the past nine.

Army

Seed: 4

Record: 35-24, 15-10 in Patriot League (tied for second)

NCBWA ranking: Receiving votes.

Coach: Jim Foster, third season

All-Patriot League position players: First team, CF Jacob Hurtubise (.383, 0 home runs, 26 runs batted in, 68 walks, 45 stolen bases); 3B Anthony Giachin (.323-6-67); SS Trey Martin (.306-7-40). Second team, DH Jeremiah Adams (.250-3-34).

All-Patriot League pitchers: First team, RHP Daniel Burggraaf (5-2, 2.85 earned-run average, 82 strikeouts in 82 innings). Second team, LHP Tyler Giovinco (8-5, 3.43, team-high 89 1/3 innnings); LHP Cam Opp (5-1, 3.53, five saves, 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings).

Recent tournament history: Army beat host North Carolina State in a 1-seed/4-seed first-round game at last year's NCAA Raleigh Regional before losing its next two. The Black Knights snapped a streak of four years without making a regional. Army lost a 2009 regional championship game to Texas in Austin.