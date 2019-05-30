Westlake bicycle riders and rider “wannabees” can take to the lower parking lot outside Rollingwood City Hall on Saturday to gain tips on bike safety and proper bike usage.

The Rollingwood Bike Rodeo, which will be held 9-11 a.m., is in its second year as a free program that not only teaches children how to start and stop their bikes but also bike control and obstacle avoidance, verbal and hand signals and how to properly don and adjust a helmet.

According to Rollingwood Police Chief Kristal Pompa, the city’s Municipal Court Judge Robby Chapman founded the program and is its sponsor, with assistance from officers with the Rollingwood Police and Westlake Fire departments.

“We always want to make sure everyone is wearing a helmet, whether they’re on a scooter or bicycle, making sure they have one that fits and (is) adjusted properly,” said Westlake Fire Chief David Wilson. “It’s really a free clinic for the community and we’re there to show the (fire) trucks and take part in it along with our Rollingwood police partners and the city of Rollingwood.”

Children will be able to view a Rollingwood Police Department patrol car and a Westlake Fire Department engine during the event.

Pompa said staff will be on hand to help children who “might be struggling on their bikes so they can gain the confidence and (be) able to operate their bike in a safe manner as well.”

This year, staff will also be available to teach participants how to repair their bikes, such as reinstalling a bike chain, she said.

The Rollingwood Police Benevolent Association contributed funds to the event that includes ice cream and goodie bags, Pompa said

All necessary equipment, including bikes and helmets will be provided. Attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. The event is geared to all age ranges—from tricycles to two-wheelers. Adults are also invited to participate.

“If you’re on a bike, you’re more than welcome to come,” Pompa said.