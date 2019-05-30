This photo from 1920 shows workers laying brick streets on Texas Avenue, directly in front of the courthouse.

When Lubbock incorporated in 1909, one of its first actions was to build a county courthouse. The area’s lack of trees, however, meant construction materials had to be shipped to the new settlement from as far away as Amarillo. This first, wood-framed courthouse was erected in the middle of the city’s square, between what is now Broadway, Main, Texas and Avenue G. It served a community of around 300 people.

By 1915, the growing population required a new courthouse, so construction began on a larger stone structure. This building housed the county offices and courts as well as state agencies. This photo from 1920 shows workers laying brick streets on Texas Avenue, directly in front of the courthouse. These replaced the city’s original dirt roads. Eventually the city built another new courthouse in 1950, and repurposed the second courthouse for other government activities until the city opened Avenue H (now Buddy Holly Avenue) through the square in 1968. The second courthouse was demolished at that time.