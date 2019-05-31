Friday forecast for Austin: Y'all, TGIF! Central Texas will see a day of mostly cloudy skies and rain chances before sunny and dry weather emerges over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A 40% chance of rain during the day will dissipate by the evening, but skies will stay mostly cloudy, forecasters said. Temperatures will hit a high near 87 degrees during the day and stay above 72 degrees at night, they said.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 89.