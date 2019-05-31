Moo-La Fest got underway at Stephenville City Park Thursday with a dinner honoring local dairy families.

The brand-new event will offer plenty of fun for the entire family with 15 hot air balloons, a carnival, food trucks and live entertainment.

“This is going to be so much fun, I am so excited,” Julie Crouch-Smith, manager of the city’s Tourism and Visitor Bureau, said Thursday night.

There will also be 14 food trucks including Cajun Cowboy Boilers, Mad Chow, Dippin’ Dots, Hons Noodles and Vero Gelato to name a few.

Residents can enjoy the live music and balloon glow for free, but arm bands for the inflatables will be sold for $15 per day or $39 for an unlimited three-day pass. Tickets to the carnival are $1 each or 20 for $22.

Tethered rides on a hot air balloon will cost $25 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under.

“The tethered rides go up 40 feet and back down,” Crouch-Smith said. “One of the most thrilling things to see will be the balloons taking off in unison on Saturday morning.