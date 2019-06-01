EARLY — Two Brownwood men have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a drive-by shooting late on the night of May 23 in Early, police said.

Andrew Delossantos, 28 — who was initially arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting — was served with the aggravated assault warrant in the Brown County Jail, Early Police Chief David Mercer said.

Kionte Squires, 21, was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center, Mercer said.

Delossantos remained jailed Saturday in the Brown County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000, jail records state. Squires remained jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

It is alleged that both men fired shots into a home in the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive after an argument over a pool game in a Brownwood bar, Mercer said earlier.

The crime scene investigation revealed three bullet holes in the residence. One bullet struck a bedroom and passed just above the victim’s wife and two children, one went through an unoccupied bedroom and the third bullet struck a porch rail, Mercer said.

Delossantos was arrested after a police pursuit in which the suspect slammed on his brakes, causing a pursuing Early police car to strike his car from behind, Mercer said.



Delossantos was initially arrested on charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to drive in a single lane, disregarding a red light, driving on the wrong side of the road and on motions to revoke for retaliation and DWI, jail records state.

Mercer said then that police anticipated charging Delossantos in connection with the shooting.

The resident of the Salt Creek Drive home told police police he believes an argument over a pool game bet, which occurred in a Brownwood bar, provoked the shooting, Mercer said. He also said the suspect was heard making a threatening comment.

