The 56th Annual Brown County Rodeo returns to the Earl Q. Wilson Arena Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. On Thursday night, three nights of tickets can be purchased for the price of two at the west entrance only. Advance tickets, available at KOXE, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, and Leon River Mercantile, cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.

Gates open at 7 p.m. each night with mutton bustin' scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. There is a 30-rider limit per night and a $10 entry fee. Those interested should meet at the tent on the west side of the arena at 6:45 p.m. Awards will be provided to the winner nightly. The grand entry will start at 8 p.m., kicking off the rest of the evening's rodeo action.

The Andrews Rodeo Company will again be providing livestock this year and announcer T.C. Long returns as well to narrate the bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie down roping, and barrel racing action. Miss Texas Rodeo Samantha Cayton and the Brown County Youth Fair Royalty — Queen Nevie Lord, Junior Miss Rylie Guerrero and Princess Cate Smith — will be on hand as well.

New this year are barrel man Brandon Dunn and Kenny “The Cowboy” Bartram, who will perform a high-flying freestyle motocross act.

This year's rodeo honoree is the late Jim Edgar, who was a volunteer and a leader for the Brown County Fair Association from the 1980s until he passed away in 2017. During the rodeo, Edgar was on the barbecue team which cooked brisket for more than 1,500 people. He volunteered in the swine barn when his sons Casey and Jason showed, and could be found in the concessions cooking on the griddle and preparing burgers.

Prior to the start of the rodeo Thursday, the annual membership dinner will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The cost of the meal is free with the purchase for a 2019 for $20 at the Home Ec entrance door.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Market and Trade Days will be held at the Home Ec building with two dozen vendors — including handmade jewelry, face painting, handmade art, boutique clothing, kids clothes and toys, jellies and jams, pony rides, electronic bull rides and more.

The weekend finale will be the Brown County Rodeo dance at the fair barn at 9 p.m. Saturday. Colton Fox will perform, and tickets at the door cost $10.

All proceeds from the rodeo go to the Brown County Fair Association to help to support the Brown County Youth Fair.