Brownwood ISD has announced Ms. Allison Northcutt as the new Northwest Elementary Principal. Northcutt has been the Assistant Principal at Northwest for the last 4 years and is already a familiar and friendly face to staff and students alike.

Prior to her role as the Assistant Principal at Northwest, she served at Brownwood Middle School for 14 years. Mrs. Northcutt earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from The University of Texas San Antonio and her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from The University of Texas at Tyler. She has three children that attend schools at Brownwood ISD. Her son, Jared, will be a junior next year at Brownwood High School. Her daughter, Jordan, will be an 8th grader and her youngest daughter, Brinlee, will be in 3rd grade at Northwest.

When asked about her new position, Northcutt stated, “I know that being a principal is a big job that comes with ample responsibility, but Northwest Elementary has a fantastic staff that is truly all about children. I’m super excited to work with these men and women to help these students become the absolute best they can be!"

“Ms. Northcutt has invested time, effort, and passion into Northwest Elementary,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Young. “We look forward to her growing that campus and segment of our community.”