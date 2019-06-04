The May session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned a capital murder indictment against Even Williford in connection with the March 27 death of his girlfriend’s 7-month-old son.

Williford, 22, of Brownwood, is accused in the indictment — filed Tuesday in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office — of causing Eryian Vaughan’s death “by shaking the child, blunt force trauma, abusive head trauma or by other manner and means unknown to the grand jury.”

Bond has been denied.

Williford has been in the Brown County Jail since March 6.

Eryian died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he had been since flown there after sustaining injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome in a Brownwood apartment, police have said.



Brownwood police detective Brian Rice wrote in a complaint that he was told the child’s injuries were classified as non-accidental trauma and occurred as the result of suspected child abuse.



Williford, who was the only other person in the apartment when the baby was injured, was watching the baby while the child's mother was at work, police were told.



Police, firefighters and Lifeguard Ambulance responded at 6 p.m. March 5 to the apartment in the 300 block of Bluffview for a medical emergency involving a child, police said. The child was transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center and then flown to the Fort Worth hospital.



According to Rice’s complaint, which he filed in Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Cavanaugh’s office:



Officers were dispatched to the Brownwood hospital for a 7-month-old male child who was unresponsive. The baby had no pulse and could not breathe on his own. Eventually medical staff was able to restore a pulse.



Williford and the baby’s mother were at the hospital, where Williford said he’s only watched the child a few times without the mother present.



Williford told Rice he was sitting in a recliner with the child while playing video games when he saw the child have a seizure and stop breathing.



Williford said he had no idea how it happened and said the baby did not fall or have any injury.



The mother and Williford went to the police department, where a Department of Public Safety polygrapher assisted with interviews. Williford told the polygrapher he had left out details about the child falling from the bed. Williford said he hadn’t wanted to mention that because it would make him look like a bad person for letting the child fall off the bed.



“Williford assured me the child fell from the bed due to the dog jumping on the bed,” Rice’s complaint states. “Williford explained that when the child fell from the bed, he landed on soft bedding that was on the floor.



“Affiant confronted Williford with the doctor’s comments of the child having to be violently shaken to sustain these types of injuries. Williford said the only thing he could think of was maybe he picked the child up from the floor too fast and maybe caused those injuries.”

