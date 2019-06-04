Monday, May 20
• Vehicle burglary — Brownwood High School, laptop taken.
Tuesday, May 21
• Assault — Coggin Intermediate School, juvenile assaulted, suspect named.
Friday, May 24
• Theft — Brownwood High School, laptop taken.
Friday, May 31
• Vehicle theft — 3700 block of Second.
• Theft — 1700 block of Fourth.
• Theft — 1000 block of Selwood.
• Hit and run — Walmart.
• Vehicle theft — 400 block of Lake Way. Vehicle found the same day.
• DWI — caller reported pickup swearing all over the road and hitting a utility pole. Subject arrested.
Saturday, June 1
• Theft — 500 block of West Commerce, bicycle stolen.
• Trespass warning — CR 319, unwanted person.
Sunday, June 2
• Trespassing — 1500 block of Coggin, male arrested for criminal trespass, theft and public intoxication.
• Weapons offense — 500 block of West Commerce, officers dispatched on report of someone firing a weapon. Subject arrested.
• Information report — FM 1689, potentially illegal images on a computer.
• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — Highway 67.
• Traffic stop — Highway 377, subject arrested for DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, June 3
• Criminal mischief — Highway 279, dispatched on possible burglary. Chains were cut off in two locations.
• Theft — CR 336, coins taken.
• Animal bite — CR 498.