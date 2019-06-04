Monday, May 20

• Vehicle burglary — Brownwood High School, laptop taken.

Tuesday, May 21

• Assault — Coggin Intermediate School, juvenile assaulted, suspect named.

Friday, May 24

• Theft — Brownwood High School, laptop taken.

Friday, May 31

• Vehicle theft — 3700 block of Second.

• Theft — 1700 block of Fourth.

• Theft — 1000 block of Selwood.

• Hit and run — Walmart.

• Vehicle theft — 400 block of Lake Way. Vehicle found the same day.

• DWI — caller reported pickup swearing all over the road and hitting a utility pole. Subject arrested.

Saturday, June 1

• Theft — 500 block of West Commerce, bicycle stolen.

• Trespass warning — CR 319, unwanted person.

Sunday, June 2

• Trespassing — 1500 block of Coggin, male arrested for criminal trespass, theft and public intoxication.

• Weapons offense — 500 block of West Commerce, officers dispatched on report of someone firing a weapon. Subject arrested.

• Information report — FM 1689, potentially illegal images on a computer.

• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — Highway 67.

• Traffic stop — Highway 377, subject arrested for DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, June 3

• Criminal mischief — Highway 279, dispatched on possible burglary. Chains were cut off in two locations.

• Theft — CR 336, coins taken.

• Animal bite — CR 498.