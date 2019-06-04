EARLY — An Early man remained jailed Tuesday with bond set at $75,000 after he was arrested early Sunday morning on an assault charge.

Early police arrested Javiel Carbajal, 35, after responding to a report of a domestic violence in progress at 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Live Oak, police said.

According to an email from Early Police Chief David Mercer:

A neighbor told police children came to her house and asked her to call the police because an assault was taking place. When officers arrived, the suspect yelled at officers through the door.

Officers ordered the suspect to come outside. The suspect opened the door but refused to come out, and continue to be verbally aggressive toward officers.

Officers placed the suspect in handcuffs, investigated the scene and arrested the suspect for assault family violence with previous convictions, police said.

In other Early incidents:

• Officers responded at 8 p.m. Saturday to a convenience store in the 900 block of Early Boulevard on a report of an intoxicated person.

An off-duty officer was attempting to detain a driver and stop him from driving away. Officers arrived and gave the driver a field sobriety test, then took him to Brownwood Regional Medical Center for a blood draw.

Ricardo Jaramillo Gonzalez Jr., 22, of El Campa was arrested on a charge of DWI second offense with open container, police said.

• Also on Saturday, an officer noticed a van driving without headlights on C.C. Woodson. The officer stopped the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

The officer gave the driver a field sobriety test and took him to the hospital for a blood draw. The driver was taken to the BRMC-ER for a blood sample then taken to the Brown County Jail.

Archie Lansford Childress, 60, of Coleman was charged with felony DWI, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility (no Insurance), police said.

• Officers stopped a vehicle Friday in the 200 block of Early Boulevard when a caller reported the occupants of the vehicle were asleep or passed out in a drive-thru. Officers checked the occupants and found no impairment with the driver, but conducted a consent search.

Officers located methamphetamine and paraphernalia in a purse. A passenger, Debra Christine Netherton,36, of Early was arrested on a share of possession of controlled substance.

In other unrelated incidents:

Monday, June 3

• Accident — Early Boulevard/Meadow Glen. City vehicle and postal vehicle. No injuries. Minor damage.

• Road hazard — 400 block of Garmon. 18-wheeler axle broke. Wrecker called.

• Medical — 100 block of Abby. Lifeguard transported.

Sunday, June 2

• Suspicious call — 200 block of Eastover, caller believed someone was after him. No other person located. Subject given courtesy ride.

• Harassment — 1500 block of Early, caller stated his fiancé is training to get him in trouble with his parole officer. Options provided.

• Loose livestock — 1500 block of Early Blvd. owner located.

• DWI driver — 400 block of Early, caller reported intoxicated driver with kids in vehicle. Vehicle headed to Brownwood, where officers located the vehicle; driver aarrested.

• Domestic disturbance — 200 block of Bluebonnet, subjects in vehicle screaming at each other. Vehicle gone from area on officer’s arrival.

• Medical — 400 Block of Monte Vista. Lifeguard transported.

Saturday, June 1

• Animal cruelty — 1000 block of Early, dog locked in vehicle. Dog not in distress, windows down, temp was low, dog had water.

• Drug call — 100 block of Early, caller located drugs in motel room. Officer seized drugs and began investigation.

• Reckless driver — 300 block of Early, unable to locate.

Friday, May 31

• Fire call — 100 block of Orchard, caller reported sparks and fire falling into her yard. Power lines arching in tree. Oncor notified and responded.

• Unwanted person — 100 block of Early Boulevard, caller had motel room rented and was past check-out time. Subject refused to leave. Subject left when officer arrived.

• Criminal mischief — 1200 block of Sonja, subject mudding. Vehicle gone on officer arrival.

• Accident — 900 block of Early, motorcycle laid down in roadway to avoid accident. No injuries.

• 9-1-1 hang-up — 200 block of Park. Officer checked, everything OK.

Thursday, May 30

• Accident / CC Woodson/Parkway, 18-wheeler and SUV. No injuries.

• Accident — East highway 377/FM 3100, no injuries.

• Forgery — 900 block of Early Boulevard, counterfeit $20 given to the store.

• Accident — 1300 block of Early Boulevard, minor accident, no injuries.