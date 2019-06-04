A vivid dream in January 2018 prompted 61-year-old Rex Covington of Fort Worth to launch a motorcycle odyssey across the United States.

In that dream, Covington saw himself riding his Harley Davidson across the country, raising money — specifically, $90,000 — for the American Diabetes Association in honor of his late son, Christopher. He also wants to raise awareness.

Chris Covington was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2003. In 2015, Chris died at age 37 in a fiery car crash after blacking out from low sugar.

The elder Covington has stopped in some of the cities he’s traveled through to talked to the media, and he wheeled his big Harley and attached sleeper trailer into the Bulletin parking lot Monday.

Covington said he’s criss-crossed the United States, riding 20,000 miles last year and 8,000 miles so far this year. He has partnered with the American Diabetes Association and has raised $7,000 in donations from businesses and individuals.

The American Diabetes Association set up a website for Covington, www.ridingforacure.com which includes a link to donate.

Additional information about Covington’s journey can be found at www.lonestarrider.com and to become a sponsor, email Covington at rexjc@mac.com

Covington, a former firefighter and paramedic in Arlington, has owned several businesses. He got a motorcycle license at age 15 and has ridden ever since.

Covington said he’s been on the road for 11 months and took a week off for Christmas. “I’ve been working my way back for the one-year anniversary party that they’re having for me at the end of the month,” Covington said.

He said he wants to raise the public’s awareness that “diabetes is a problem. Over 30 million Americans have diabetes and there’s tons of people who are pre-diabetic,” Covington said.

“We need to do more on research, more on helping families that can’t afford it, and push some of these government officials to keep the price of insulin down because it’s outrageous.”

Covington said the project has “become bigger than me. The other thing that it’s done for me, it’s been really healing because everywhere I go around the country, I spread my son’s ashes.

“I was in pretty bad shape the last two years after his accident. When I told people about this dream they said ‘you need to do this.’ I made a few calls and was on the road a few months later.”

Covington has a daughter and two grandchildren in the Fort Worth area.