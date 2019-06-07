Brownwood City Council members will consider approving the hiring of a police chief when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Council members will meet in executive session to discuss City Manager Emily Crawford’s selection of the new chief, then reconvene into open session to consider approving the hiring, the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states.

Terry Nichols resigned April 10 as police chief to become chief of the Seguin Police Department.

The city received 22 applicants, and an interview committee interviewed four of the applicants, Crawford said via email.

In other business Tuesday, council members will:

• Consider approving up to $27,000 for repairs and asbestos abatement at Fire Station No. 2 on Indian Creek.

• Consider approving a contract with Zac Browder for $26,277 for the construction of rest room facilities at Trigg Park.

• Consider approving the mayor’s signature on an annual certification of military equipment displayed at Camp Bowie Memorial Park.

• Consider approving the mayor’s appointments to the Audit Committee, Chamber of Commerce Tourism Board, Transportation Museum Board and West Central Texas Council of Governments.