Two groups of young performers are lighting up the Lyric Theatre this summer as the Putter and Roxie Jarvis Kids Theatre Workshop enters its opening days, culminating in two plays later this summer.

The older group — consisting of students in grades seven through graduating seniors — will perform Disney’s “Frozen” July 26-27 at the theatre, directed by Billie Harvey. The group meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The younger group, consisting of grades three through six, will perform Disney’s “Peter Pan” Aug. 2-4, directed by Aaron Terry. The group meets Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Four recent high school graduates are assisting as interns. Reagan Fraze, formerly of Mansfield, is attending Texas Wesleyan University. Bangs graduate Kenedi Deal is attending Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi, and Chase Phelps and Clinton Moore, also Bangs graduates, attend Angelo State University.

“We’re putting on a show,” Harvey said after the older group finished its session Thursday. “We’re teaching them basics for acting and dance and singing, but at the same time they’re putting on a full fledged show.”

The cast is a mix of veterans and students who are new to theatre. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have moved up from the younger workshop into the older,” Harvey said. “It’s been a really good combination of veteran and newbie. The older kids are doing a good job helping the younger.

“This is our first time to sing through anything or learn a dance, and they’re on top of it. It’s going to be a good show.”

Deal, who is choreographing “Frozen,” said the group is “doing a really great job of being open, soaking everything in like a sponge. I’m super excited for the show. It’s going to be great.”