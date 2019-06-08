Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover wreck Saturday in Northwest Austin that stalled traffic on Loop 360, Austin-Travis County EMS medics reported.

Around 12:30 p.m., two ambulances were dispatched to the 8900 block of Great Hills Trail, which is at the intersection with Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360).

A man, described by medics as in his 30s, was pulled from the wreck and taken downtown to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The other injured person also was taken to the hospital but her injuries were not considered to be critical.

Austin police have closed portions of Loop 360 near the wreck and were warning drivers to avoid the area.

FINAL vehicle rescue 8900blk GREAT HILLS TRL: Last patient, adult female, has been transported to Dell Seton non life threatening injuries. A 3rd ambulance was called to the scene for an unrelated medical call.#ATXtraffic will continue to be affected. No further info available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)June 8, 2019