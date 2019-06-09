Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending June 3:
• Jason Seward, 5414 24th St.
• Humble Howie's Pet Store, 4017 32nd St.
• Right Touch Cleaning, 4818 53rd St.
• Your Way Renovations, 5209 46th St.
• Emerson Pet Cremation LLC, 5730 Farm-to-Market 1294
• Tim's Plumbing & Drain Cleaning LLC, 5211 Kemper St.
• Aric & Casey Photography, 3802 133rd St. Unit B
• Kerrie Me Home Designs, 3515 97th St.
• Lubbock RV Pro LLC, 12308 Highway 87
• Q's Customs 17016 Private Road 2270
• Iron Hands LLC, 904 Vicksburg Ave.
• T&C Holmes 880 LLC, 7813 85th St.
• EZ-Mart, 2024 34th St.