Brown County Commissioners Court members met Monday morning and took the following action:

• Approved certification by County Auditor Jennifer Robison of $8,500 in new revenue from the TrueCore lease.

• Approved designating the TrueCore revenue to the Juvenile Justice Center line item expenses.

• Approved the use of aerial fireworks outside city limits over the July 4 holiday season.

• Declined to reinstate a ban on outdoor burning.

• Approved an application by the Zephyr Water Supply to install a private line on CR 329.