The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 5 to welcome Hill Country Home Care as a member.

Hill Country Home Care is a licensed by the State of Texas and locally owned by Patrick and Haley Bell. Haley is a Registered Nurse and has worked in the home health industry for over 4 years. Services offered by Hill Country Home Care include: sitter/companion services, light housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, laundry, running errands, pet care, transportation to medical appointments and leisurely activities, grocery shopping, bathing, dressing, grooming, and hygiene care.

These services can be provided in-conjunction with home health or hospice and in the client’s home, nursing home, assisted living, or hospital settings. Hill Country Home Care is currently set up to accept private pay and long-term care insurance. Each caregiver has passed background checks and drug-testing prior to employment.

If you have any questions about services offered, please call Haley at 325-220-CARE (2273) to schedule a free, no-obligation assessment. Hill Country Home Care serves Brown, Comanche, Coleman, Mills, San Saba, and McCulloch Counties.