The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, May 24 to welcome Hendrick Medical Plaza.

Adjacent to Hendrick Surgery Center, Hendrick Medical Plaza is a 20,500 square-foot building that includes Hendrick Medical Supply, multiple primary care and specialty provider offices, as well as outpatient services for physical therapy, imaging and cardiac testing, lab, medical supply and diabetes education.

Medical providers with office space in the new facility include:

Primary Care

• Leigh Ann Collins, DO (Family Practice)

• Lisa Fowler, MD (Internal Medicine)

• Michael Cloy, PA-C

• Tammy McCullough, FNP-C

Specialty Care

• Praveen Sampath, MD (Gastroenterology)

• Kevin Bridge, MD (Plastic Surgery)

• Joel Cavazos, MD (Pain Management)

• Jorge Figueroa-Flores, MD (Endocrinology)

• Chris McClish, MD (Interventional Cardiology)

• Ugochukwu Odo, MD (Oncology/Hematology)

• Ishmeet Walia, MD (Nephrology)

They are located at 2371 Crockett Drive, in Brownwood. For more information, call (325) 641-1140 or visit their website at http://www.hendrickhealth.org/choose-hendrick/choose-hendrick-

brownwood.aspx