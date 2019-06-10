Thursday, June 6

• Traffic stop — Third and Coggin, subject arrested for possession of a controlled substance and evidence tampering.

• Criminal trespass warning — CR 225.

Friday, June 7

• Resisting arrest — 2100 block of 16th, offices responded to trespassing report and arrest subject.

• Vehicle theft — vehicle stolen from 1900 block of Calvert and crashed in 1900 block of Vincent.

• Domestic — 1700 block of First.

• Motorcycle theft —1700 block of Eighth.

• Vehicle burglary — 2200 block of Southside.

• Vehicle burglary — Oak Hill Circle.

• Abandoned vehicle — 100 block of Slayden, found in creek by sewer lift station. Vehicle was stolen out of Brownwood.

• Criminal mischief — CR 237, vehicle rammed through motorized gate and damaged yard.

Saturday, June 8

• Theft — Walmart.

• Traffic stop — 1300 block of 13th, subject arrested for DWI.

• Theft of trailer — Highway 67.

Sunday, June 9

• Burglary of building — 3900 block of Highway 377.

• Citizens dispute — 500 bloc of East Commerce, subject arrested for assault.

• Hit and run — 3300 block of Longhorn.

• Vehicle burglary — 1500 block of Terrace.

• False report to law enforcement — Ten Mile Crossing, two parties reported a vehicle was swept off the road by water. The case is being investigated as possible insurance fraud.

• Burglary of habitation — Bluebonnet Hills.