Thursday, June 6
• Traffic stop — Third and Coggin, subject arrested for possession of a controlled substance and evidence tampering.
• Criminal trespass warning — CR 225.
Friday, June 7
• Resisting arrest — 2100 block of 16th, offices responded to trespassing report and arrest subject.
• Vehicle theft — vehicle stolen from 1900 block of Calvert and crashed in 1900 block of Vincent.
• Domestic — 1700 block of First.
• Motorcycle theft —1700 block of Eighth.
• Vehicle burglary — 2200 block of Southside.
• Vehicle burglary — Oak Hill Circle.
• Abandoned vehicle — 100 block of Slayden, found in creek by sewer lift station. Vehicle was stolen out of Brownwood.
• Criminal mischief — CR 237, vehicle rammed through motorized gate and damaged yard.
Saturday, June 8
• Theft — Walmart.
• Traffic stop — 1300 block of 13th, subject arrested for DWI.
• Theft of trailer — Highway 67.
Sunday, June 9
• Burglary of building — 3900 block of Highway 377.
• Citizens dispute — 500 bloc of East Commerce, subject arrested for assault.
• Hit and run — 3300 block of Longhorn.
• Vehicle burglary — 1500 block of Terrace.
• False report to law enforcement — Ten Mile Crossing, two parties reported a vehicle was swept off the road by water. The case is being investigated as possible insurance fraud.
• Burglary of habitation — Bluebonnet Hills.