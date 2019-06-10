Howard Payne University student Rachel Myers was recently named the first recipient of the Dr. Robert G. and Mrs. Cheryl Mangrum Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship was created by the Mangrums with the intent to financially assist HPU students from Dallas or Taylor counties or who are history or music majors.

“The students have been such a blessing to us over the years,” said Cheryl Mangrum. “We started this scholarship to try to find a way to give back to the students and help them.”

Myers is a senior from Buffalo Gap, in Taylor County, majoring in cross-cultural studies.

“The fact that this scholarship exists is proof of the care and love the faculty and staff have for the students,” Myers said. “I came to HPU because I admired the community that is here. I’ve been welcomed into this community and have loved every second of my time here. This scholarship is such a blessing and it’s awesome that I know the people who have given it to me.”

The opportunity to help students of the institution they have served so long was highly anticipated by the Mangrums.

“We had always talked about starting a scholarship,” said Robert Mangrum, “so when the opportunity presented itself, we did.”

Since arriving in Brownwood in 1980, the Mangrums have served in numerous capacities at HPU for more than 30 years.

Robert Mangrum, professor of history and government at HPU, also serves as the university historian, Coley Chair of History and, for nearly 34 years, sponsor of HPU’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi, a national honorary band fraternity.

He served for 13 years as the director of HPU’s Guy D. Newman Honors Academy and four years as faculty sponsor of Student Government. He was also associate dean for the School of Humanities and served for 29 years as chair of the Department of History. In addition to his duties at HPU, he has also served as mayor of Early since 2005.

Cheryl Mangrum works in the Office of Admission as the associate director of admission. She began working in the area of admission and recruiting in 1981 and graduated from HPU in 1991. She has been an active supporter of the Yellow Jacket Band.

She was named an honorary band alumna and member of HPU’s chapters of national honorary band sorority Tau Beta Sigma and of Kappa Kappa Psi. She was also recognized as HPU’s Outstanding Staff Member for the 1999-2000 academic year.

Applications are still being accepted for the fall 2019 semester at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.