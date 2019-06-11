Wanted: four to eight people who will participate in a unique book club the Brownwood Public Library is in the beginning phase of forming.

The library wants to start a chapter of the Next Chapter Book Club, a community based book club for adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome, autism and ADHD.

There are more than 2,000 members attending 300 clubs in 31 states, four Canadian provinces and three European countries. The club is the largest community-based book club program of its kind in the world and hopes to be in every county and public library in America by 2026, the Next Chapter Book Club’s Facebook page states.

In Brownwood, library staff member Bonny Morlock will be the coordinator, and two volunteer facilitators are also needed.

When the club is formed, it will have most of its meetings at the library, Morlock said.

“I’m trying to get the word out,” she said.

For more information, contact Morlock at the library (646-0155) or at bonny@brownwoodpubliclibrary.com

A Facebook page, Next Chapter Book Club Brownwood has also been created.

The Next Chapter Book Club was founded in 2002 by Dr. Thomas Fisher, director of social work at the Ohio State University’s Nisonger Center.

“Our members (including some who cannot read) love books for the same reasons most people do,” Next Chapter Book Club’s Facebook page states. “They enjoy being transported to different worlds where they meet interesting characters and learn about exciting new things. Taking that journey with a group of friends makes it even more delightful and fun.”